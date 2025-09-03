Sets You Free Newsletter

Dav
⭐️⭐️⭐️👏

Well said, DNCG. "Assumption matrix," hey that's another one I'll have to start using. We're literally born into a world of nothing but deception, and our own parents fail to recognize this.

A random but hopefully relevant word to all Christ followers,

The average person cannot fully discern good from evil; if said people are grown adults, with the agency of such, the reason they see evil as good and vice versa, is because of some type of pride, or they love themselves too much, and can't see their own evil. (Ignorance is evil, and closely linked to pride).

Our own sin has to be acknowledged before we care about truth and honesty; before we discern liars (like our corrupt government). This is true self-awareness: the world has a different definition because Satan repurposes everything, but acknowledging that even WE are dirty sinners (I at the very least know that I am...) is the true prerequisite for growth, I will always sin here on earth but I DO hate my sin increasingly so, how great is it which Jesus has suffered for *our* sin.

The reason "normies" are so difficult to wake up is because they are careless; they enjoy life just the way it is and as such, they do not believe the world is evil and full of lies. That is a spiritual problem on their part, as Jesus exposed the world and warned against loving it.

If someone calls you crazy or a conspiracy theorist because you do not conform to what you know to be blatant lies, that person needs to be careful going forward, because that reveals their lack of real self-awareness:

"He that answereth a matter before he heareth it, it is folly and shame unto him. Proverbs 18:13."

If they do not have that self-awareness, that humility it takes to hear people out, there really are consequences, whether that be the wide path that often leads to hell, or the foolishness the verse above admonishes or both.

1 more comment...

