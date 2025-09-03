“We create a pretend world. We are a global production company: We write the screenplay, we're the directors, we're the producers, we're the main actors. And the world is our stage”.

—Retired Mossad agent who was among those who led the exploding pager operation

The Global Production Company never fails to deliver a carefully orchestrated psyop / hoax / false flag when it’s needed. Forget about the soft rollout of digital slavery, the lethal injection genocide, the two faces of Trump The Terrible, and the Israhelli mass murder and world takeover. Definitely wipe your mind clean of any nefarious minor fiddlers on a certain island in Little Saint James. We’ll even shut down the government for two months to give you time to get rid of this Epstein obsession.

You’ve got to hand it to The Global Production Company — they never sleep. Always ready with the next scripted crisis, CGI explosion, or teary-eyed press conference. All to keep the masses hypnotized, obedient, and terrified of the “next big thing.”

Here’s the thing they never tell you in school, church, CNN, or the new and improved Alex Jones: you’re living inside a fabricated paradigm that you didn’t choose.

It’s not just the politicians, the banks, or the media. It’s the very framework of thought you were programmed to operate within — like a fish that doesn’t know it’s wet.

The Paradigm is the assumption matrix you’re born into. Money is real. Government is necessary. War is inevitable. Vaccines are safe. Taxes are moral. That you must “contribute to society” by surrendering your time, energy, and autonomy to a corporate-state hybrid machine.

It’s not a law. It’s not even a belief. It’s a trance.

Mass Media = Mind Control. You don’t need to beat people into submission when you can frame their reality.

The talking heads on every channel aren’t misinformed. They’re paid script readers for the Satanic World Economic Cult. Their job is to confuse you, divide you, and drain your life force through fear and distraction. And the worst part? Most people thank them for it. And, wear their red MAGAT caps with pride.

You can’t break a spell you don’t see. The first step is to recognize the narrative cage you’re trapped in.

Ask yourself:

Who benefits from this belief?

What if the opposite were true?

What sacred cow am I not allowed to question?

Every paradigm has gatekeepers. The moment you challenge the status quo, the bots activate: “conspiracy theorist,” “anti-vaxxer,” “extremist,” “denier.”

Wear it like a badge of honor.

The ultimate rebellion isn’t guns or protests (though those do have their place). It’s refusal. Refusal to comply. Refusal to believe. Refusal to be herded like livestock into the next psychological slaughterhouse.

Start small:

Use cash.

Opt out of medical tyranny.

Homeschool your kids.

Grow food.

Become self sufficient as possible.

Build community.

Exercise and get yourself physically fit and healthy!

It doesn’t have to be dramatic. But it does have to be yours.

The Paradigm is cracking. COVID exposed it. Epstein cracked it. Gaza is blowing it wide open. The matrix isn’t stable anymore. And that’s the best news ever. Because when people finally see the bars, they can begin to break out.

You weren’t born to be a QR-coded slave in a digital panopticon.

Break the spell. Burn the script. And write your own story.